'My idol': Sharon Au and Ivy Lee meet in Paris

It seems like Singaporeans going to Paris now have a new must-do activity – meet Sharon Au.

Local actor Desmond Tan met up with her during his honeymoon in December last year, and actress Chantalle Ng had a hotpot date with her as well during her two-day stay in Paris back in March. More recently in May, a group of Singaporeans met Sharon by chance on the streets and in June, director Anthony Chen also caught up with her.

Today (July 29), Ivy Lee joined the party. Sharon took to Instagram to post photos of her reunion with her fellow former Mediacorp actress.

"My idol Ivy Lee in Paris! I fell in love with her portrayal of Ah Ju in Stepping Out which was to me one of the best performances ever in the history of Singapore's TV drama," wrote Sharon in the caption.

Stepping Out is a 1999 Mandarin television series starring Ivy and the now-retired actor Xie Shaoguang as husband and wife.

"I had the honour of being on the cover (of a magazine) with both of them in 1999," said Sharon in the same post. "Tonight's dinner brought back floods of memory of the golden era of Caldecott Hill, which I hold dearly in my heart."

PHOTO: Instagram/Sharon Au

Ivy, 49, married Hong Kong-born producer-director Raymond Choy in 1997. She and their four children relocated to Hong Kong in 2009 to be closer to him. The family now lives in England.

Ivy and Sharon's reunion has many reminiscing the past, including other Singaporean celebrities such as Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling, Jacelyn Tay and Serene Koong.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sharon Au

"You both never change a single bit! Say hi to Ah Mei (Ivy)," commented Jacelyn, who starred in the 2001 drama The Hotel with Ivy.

ALSO READ: Go splurge with your first paycheck: Sharon Au explains why that's okay

syarifahsn@asiaone.com