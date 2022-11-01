‘This is my new boyfriend’: First photo Jesseca Liu sent her mother of Jeremy Chan showed him wearing a bald cap and fake belly

When introducing your parents to your new boyfriend, it’s important to make a good first impression, perhaps by sending them a professional photo of him.

Though actress Jesseca Liu did send her mum a work photo of then-boyfriend Jeremy Chan, it was one of him in an unflattering costume for a variety show.

Jesseca told actress Rebecca Lim on the newest episode of meWATCH talk show With Love, Becks: “He had a bald wig cap on, with just a bit of hair at the sides. He also wore a fake belly.

“I told my mum, ‘This is my new boyfriend.’”

Jesseca, 43, said she “dared to send” her mum the photo as she was fully confident Jeremy would be “good with elders”. Unsurprisingly, the local actor and host managed to “get into [Jesseca’s mother’s] good graces” after they met.

With Love, Becks sees Rebecca, 36, invite six married female celebrities to discuss marriage, relationships and life, following her own engagement. This episode featured Jesseca, who married Jeremy back in 2017.

While Jeremy, 41, definitely doesn’t don a bald cap in his daily life, Rebecca wondered if Jesseca nevertheless had a positive influence on his sense of fashion.

Jesseca admitted that she did not “have the skills” to change Jeremy’s sense of style altogether, but she does “help him by making suggestions when he buys clothes.”

“He’ll check with me before he puts an outfit together,” she said. “And I’ll tell him things like, ‘No way, they’ll laugh at you and your short legs.’”

Rebecca quipped, “No wonder Jeremy looks so much better since he married you.”

On Rebecca’s end, she has no intention of changing her fiance Matthew Webster’s fashion sense, though she does lend him her “more stylish” pairs of sunglasses to wear.

“I’m imagining a significant other who is vainer than I am and likes dressing up more than I do, what do I do then?” Rebecca said. “We’re the same age too, what would I do if he looked even younger after a decade?”

Other than sharing a great sense of style, Rebecca and Jesseca also share a mutual friend and makeup artist, Shaun Lee.

“You were the first person to congratulate me when I got married,” Jesseca recalled. “I told practically no one about my wedding.”

Rebecca admitted that it was Shaun, who did Jesseca’s makeup for her wedding, who had let it slip.

It was also their mutual friend and makeup artist who introduced Rebecca to her fiance Matthew.

“We were ‘matchmade’,” Rebecca said using air quotes. “Even the way we met was traditional, our friends vetted our pictures and all.”

Initially agreeing to the blind date to not “let her friend down”, Rebecca’s work ran late that day and she called Shaun, looking to cancel with Matthew.

According to Rebecca, he told her: “You better be here, don’t you dare back out. This guy’s not bad.”

While the first date had Rebecca feeling awkward, surrounded by her matchmaking friends, the second date was when she got to know Matthew on her own.

“I thought he had really nice eyes and was funny,” she admitted. “I slowly fell in love with him.”

