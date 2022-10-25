'We'd scream when we saw his picture': Sun Xueling tells Rebecca Lim she was Chen Hanwei fan during school days

She may be the Minister of State for Social and Family Development now, but when she was in secondary school, Sun Xueling was a fangirl just like anyone else.

The 43-year-old, who’s also the Member of Parliament for Punggol West, recently took a trip down memory lane with actress Rebecca Lim as a featured guest on the latter’s new show With Love, Becks.

Visiting their alma mater St Nicholas Girls’ School, the two women took a walk through the school corridors before sitting down for a chat in a classroom, barely changed from when Sun graduated in 1995 and Rebecca in 2002.

Amid talk of keeping your school skirt knee-length, failing home economics and the dreams they had as young girls, Sun also shared the celebrities she and her friends were fans of back in the day.

“A lot of my classmates, including myself, were obsessed with (Taiwanese boy band) Little Tigers,” she mentioned — in particular, Nicky Wu.

Other celebrity crushes she had included Jimmy Lin, Takeshi Kaneshiro and our very own Chen Hanwei — especially due to his luscious locks in the TV show Morning Express.

She said: “I remember we had pictures of Chen Hanwei photocopied in colour and we’d scream when we saw his picture, ‘My idol!’”

This took Rebecca, 36, aback: “I might have felt a little distanced from her since she’s a minister, but when she was talking about her idols, I realised we were all the same as teenage girls.”

On With Love, Becks, Rebecca invites six married female celebrities to discuss marriage, relationships and life, following her own engagement. The first episode featured Fann Wong (and husband Christopher Lee) and guests on future episodes include Xiang Yun, Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu and Annette Lee.

On that topic, what also surprised Rebecca was Sun’s thrifty and unusual wedding. The minister had chosen to hold her wedding on Vesak Day because she reckoned people might be more free to attend on a public holiday.

Considering the Buddhist holiday, Sun felt that a feast wouldn’t have been appropriate and opted for a vegetarian lunch for her thirty-odd guests instead.

She said: “My wedding dress was also very simple and I didn’t do much research — I only spent about $3,000 on my wedding.”

Sun explained that, to her, weddings are just ceremonial, and “the most important thing is that both parties feel happy and their families are happy, too.”

