Myolie Wu's husband dispels infidelity rumours: 'I'm a big hugger'

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu's husband Philip Lee refuted rumours of his infidelity in an Instagram post today (March 19) after photos of him hugging several women were released yesterday.

The businessman, who turned 52 recently, wrote in his post: "Hug all your family, friends and colleagues! Long sincere hugs. Both men and women, boyfriends and girlfriends! Husbands and wives!

"Just like I did for my birthday in a lounge bar because that's where many people have birthday drinks with a few of their close family, friends and colleagues. And I would do it all over again, because anyone who knows me well also knows I'm a big hugger."

Myolie, 45, also liked the post.

This comes after Hong Kong media reported yesterday that Lee was seen behaving intimately with a few women while partying in the bar. Myolie was reportedly not present at the event.

In the photos, he was seen embracing a few women and taking selfies with them.

He added in his post: "Photos angles are very misleading. Might even make you look like you're doing something you're not."

In 2014, Philip reportedly proposed to Myolie after dating for three months and they held their wedding ceremony in 2015. Both share three sons together.

Over the years, Myolie frequently posted about their family's happy moments together and praised Philip for being a "supportive husband".

[[nid:715838]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com