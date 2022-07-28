Mythic Quest is returning for a third season on Apple TV+ this fall

Critically acclaimed workplace comedy Mythic Quest is returning to Apple TV+ this fall, a year after its Season two finale.

While the second season ended with Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) leaving their game development studio to explore their next venture, the teaser promises that nothing has actually changed.

The duo are still as dysfunctional as ever - and we'll still get to see the same game development shenanigans that video game geeks will love and recognise.

The bumbling David (David Hornsby) remains delightfully incompetent and ineffective, and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) is still exasperatedly trying to wrangle her flock. Meanwhile, sociopathic assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) is also making a return and barely keeping her murderous tendencies in check.

Brad (Danny Pudi) appears to have been released from prison as well, after taking the fall for Jo when his brother misleads her into doing some insider trading. However, he isn't the head of the monetisation anymore and is now donning grey overalls as a janitor.

The teaser trailer is also completely in sync with the times. With developers falling over themselves to incorporate NFTs and the metaverse into their games, the show could hardly resist a few cheeky references.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.