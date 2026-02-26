Nam Joo-hyuk to attend Dior event at National Gallery Singapore on Feb 27

South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk will be in Singapore on Friday (Feb 27) for luxury fashion house Dior's Spring Summer 26 cocktail event.

Dior shared in a statement yesterday that the 32-year-old, who is brand ambassador for Dior Men and Dior Beauty, will be making an appearance at the event held at National Gallery Singapore.

Joo-hyuk debuted in South Korea as a model in 2013 and made his acting debut in 2014 in the drama The Idle Mermaid.

Over the years, he has been known for playing memorable roles in series including Who Are You: School 2015, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) and Vigilante (2023).

He became the first South Korean ambassador for Dior Men in 2019 and brand ambassador of Dior Beauty in 2021. After completing his mandatory military service in 2024, he made his first public appearance with Dior at Paris Fashion Week.

Joo-hyuk's new Netflix horror period drama The East Palace is scheduled to be released this year.

