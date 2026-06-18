Namkoong Min and wife expecting first child

Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum are expecting their first child together after four years of marriage.

South Korea media reported today (June 18) that the good news was announced through 48-year-old Min's management agency 935 Entertainment.

They shared: "A precious new life has arrived for actor Namkoong Min and actor Jin A-reum. The couple is preparing to welcome their new family member with gratitude and excitement, prioritising health and stability above all."

The agency added they are unable to share more details as it is a private matter and hoped everyone would celebrate this "precious blessing" with "warm hearts".

Min and A-reum, 36, married in 2022 after seven years together.

He debuted in South Korea showbiz in 1999 and is known for his performances in dramas including Doctor Prisoner (2019), Hot Stove League (2019), One Dollar Lawyer (2022) and My Dearest (2023). He will be seen next in thriller series The Husband premiering on July 4.

Model-turn-actress A-reum has appeared in supporting and guest roles in dramas including Vampire Detective (2016), as well as films such as The Royal Tailor (2014) and Light My Fire (2018), the latter of which was written and directed by her husband.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com