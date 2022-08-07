National Day 2022: 5 local shows to binge watch on Netflix

National Day is almost upon us. If you're planning on staying in this year to enjoy the celebrations from the comforts of your home-and air conditioning, given the recent heat in Singapore-there's no better occasion to sink into your sofa and binge-watch a myriad of local productions on your television.

Thanks to streaming giant Netflix, there's a hefty selection of local movies and series available to watch on the platform. From critically-acclaimed films to insightful documentaries, there's something for everyone.

Last Madame

PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh

'A story of intrigue' sums up local production Last Madame perfectly. Created by writer and director Jean Yeo, the English language 12-episode drama series stars local actress Joanne Peh as Fung Lan, the steely owner of one the most prestigious brothels in Singapore circa the late 1930s.

The drama weaves between the 1930s plotline with another set in the present-day, which features Fung Lan's great-granddaughter, played by model and actress Fiona Fussi. If you're one for a gripping drama that examines the battery of women in historical times, this drama cannot be missed.

Ilo Ilo

PHOTO: Netflix

Singaporean film director Anthony Chen's debut feature is a discerning heartfelt film based on his childhood experience, where he was raised by a domestic helper while his middle-class parents had to work.

With its heartfelt storyline, Ilo Ilo captured the world's attention when it first debuted. The film was awarded the Camera d'Or for best debut feature when it premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Directors' Fortnight, marking its success as the first Singaporean feature film to win an award at the Cannes.

Starring Singaporean actor Chen Tianwen, Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann and Filipino actress Angeli Bayani, this is a tender film to watch if you're looking for something with warmth and sincerity.

Wanton Mee

PHOTO: Netflix

If you're more of a urn to Singaporean director Eric Khoo's docufiction film Wanton Mee. An ode to Singapore's hawker scene, the film follows a fictional middle-aged food critic who is cynical of modern food trends.

Surly about the threatening loss of Singaporean identity and soul due to government-mandated demolition of old buildings, he sets about interviewing Singaporean hawkers around the island in order to shine a limelight on the people behind the food.

The series of interviews that showcases real-life hawker store owners and their true stories offers an authentic tone to the film, whilst uncovering the history of how iconic Singaporean dishes were created adds an interesting and entertaining edge.

You'd want to have some snacks on hand-watching the hawker owners prepare their recipes will certainly have you craving for some local dishes.

The Noose

PHOTO: Netflix

Looking to get a few laughs in during National Day? You can do no wrong with the award-winning comedy television series The Noose. A parody of local news programmes, the show presents a plethora of political and cultural satires of life in Singapore with various comedy skits and acts. You'd find a selection of the best episodes over nine seasons available on Netflix.

Inside Maximum Security

PHOTO: Netflix

An eye-opening documentary series that's equally raw and realistic, Inside Maximum Security offers a never-seen-before peek into Changi Prison, one of Singapore's most tightly-guarded facilities that houses the most serious criminals in the country.

Set within the concrete walls of the prison complex, the 2021 documentary follows five inmates as they go about their day-to-day life within prison. Besides offering viewers a glimpse into the different aspects of imprisoned life, the five inmates that are profiled also lend a softer, humanising edge to the documentary series.

This article was first published in Her World Online.