National Day 2022: The best views of fireworks and locally-inspired menus

August simply carries a different energy of celebration and patriotism.

With the national day parade back in full glory this year, you need the perfect seat to witness the spectacular performance by the Red Lions, marching contingents, and of course the unbeatable fireworks.

Not a fan of crowds? Celebrate our beloved nation through its rich gastronomic culture instead.

Here's where to secure your spots this National Day!

Unmatched views of the fireworks

Caffe Fernet

PHOTO: Instagram/Caffefernetsg

What's a birthday celebration without stunning views and boozy beverage galore?

Waterfront restaurant Caffe Fernet is celebrating Singapore's 57th birthday with a family-style course dinner and free flow drinks.

Indulge in cross culture dishes like the Peranakan Braised Short Ribs Rendang and Black Cod Al Cartoccio With Coconut Sambal alongside Italian classics that include Burrata with seasonal stone fruit caprese.

Principal Bartender Silvio Daniele will be serving up refreshing cocktails including the gin-based Singapore Sling Slushie alongside wines, beers, and spirits. Vegetarian menu available.

Caffe Fernet's National Day menu is available Aug 9, 2022 at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323. Prices start from $150 per pax. Reservations here.

Level33

PHOTO: Instagram/Level33_sg

Get sky high at Level33 with an unobstructed seat to Singapore's incredible skyline and the parade.

Sip on the micro-brewery's craft creations while enjoying the show and Executive Chef Jake Kowaleski's five-course National Day menu.

To start, a Singapore Snacks platter featuring potato & truffle curry puff, salted egg mud crab, and Singapore-style fried chicken made luxurious with caviar.

Next up come dishes like Smoked Heirloom Tomato, local lobster bisque, and Naturally Raised Potoro Tenderloin before wrapping up with an assortment of Singapore-inspired desserts. Vegetarian menu available.

Level33's five-course National Day menu is available on Aug 9, 2022 at 8 Marina Blvd, #33-01, Singapore 018981. For reservations, please click here. The five-course meal is priced at $150++ per pax.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

PHOTO: Instagram/Kinkibar

Get your cameras ready; on top of the beautiful view at Kinki Restaurant + Bar, the food here looks gorgeous.

Make the most out of the public holiday, starting with a Bottomless Brunch ($68++ per pax, additional $38++ for free flow tipples) boasting familiar flavours — think Lobster Salad Maki and Wagyu Foie Gras Donburi.

Come dusk, the party continues at the alfresco rooftop bar with dance-worthy beats by guest DJs.

Their National Day Rooftop Package ($588++ per table, up to pax) includes mixers, a bottle of Roku Gin, one bottle of Belvedere Vodka or Chita Whiskey, and a sharing platter of snacks.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar's Bottomless Brunch and National Day Rooftop Package is available Aug 9, 2022 at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323.

The Bottomless Brunch runs 12pm to 3pm and National Day Rooftop Package is available 5pm to 12am.

Cé La Vi

PHOTO: Instagram/Celavisingapore

Head to Cé La Vi for the action of a special barbecue menu.

Start easy with BBQ Oysters accompanied with smoked ponzu granita or Maimoa Lamb Chops with chimichurri ($32), before diving into sharing platters such as the Classic BBQ ($155) or its Surf & Turf BBQ ($180) sibling.

Make your meal a boozy affair by indulging in the revamped cocktail menu with Asian-inspired tipples.

They're planning on making it a fun one with face painting zones, live popcorn and the local favourite Muah Chee stations, as well as house beats, hip hop and R&B tunes by resident DJs to bring the night to a groovy finish.

Cé La Vi National Day BBQ Menu will be available on Aug 9, 2022 from 5pm to 9pm at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, Singapore 018971. For reservations, please click here.

Clink clink to our local food & culture

Rempapa

PHOTO: Rempapa_sg

Why celebrate on one day when you can celebrate all week long? Toast to our multicultural heritage with a series of 'four-hand' experiences at Rempapa.

Chef Damian D'Silva collaborates with passionate chefs to present sets of scrumptious Chinese and Indian cuisine. Path's Chef Marvas Ng bring a spiced Chilled Angel Hair Pasta with Majiang Sauce, tender Iberico Pork Jowl, and soulful Collagen Soup.

Passionate home cook Vasunthara Ramasamy, who competed in Masterchef Singapore season two), shows off her culture with Thosai filled with handmade Masala and Egg Podi stuffing next to Rempapa's signature herbaceous Sri Lankan Chicken Curry.

Rempapa's set dinner with Path ($168++ per pax, min four pax) runs Aug 6, 2022 6pm to 8pm & 8.15pm to 10.30pm. Set lunch with Vasun ($68++ per pax, min 4 pax) runs Aug 13, 2022 11am to 1pm & 1.15pm to 3pm.

Rempapa is located at 2 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, Singapore 409053. For reservations, click here.

InterContinental Singapore

PHOTO: InterContinental Singapore

Swing a low-key celebration towards Intercontinental Hotel this National Day.

From Aug 6 to 9, Executive Pastry Chef Desmond Lee presents the National Day Afternoon Tea with sweet and savoury treats inspired by local delicacies.

Nibble at the umami Laksa Prawn Quiche and Kani Crab Cake with miso aioli and scallions, before refreshing with the irresistibly tangy Bandung Raspberry Lychee.

Stop by the live chendol station, and particularly the gelato station for free flow servings of Singapore Sling Sorbet, Coconut Gelato and Milo Gelato.

Intercontinental Singapore's National Day Afternoon Tea is available from Aug 6 to 9, 2022 at The Lobby Lounge, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966. For reservations, click here.

White Rose Cafe, York Hotel

PHOTO: York Hotel

It's an all-you-can-eat party at White Rose Cafe this year. The National Day Buffet Lunch ($57++ per adult, $28 per child) offers with an array of local mouth-watering delights.

From Chicken and Pork Satay with Peanut Sauce and Singapore Chilli Crab with deep-fried buns, to savoury Fish Curry, and Singapore Laksa, savour our national culinary icons.

Top it all off with sweet treats that include assorted Nonya Kueh, Durian Ice Kachang, and Pulut Hitam (black glutinous rice with coconut milk).

White Rose Cafe's National Day Buffet Lunch runs Aug 9, 2022 12pm to 2.30pm at York Hotel, 21 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228516. For reservations, click here.

Ice Cream & Cookie Co

PHOTO: Instagram/Icecreamcookieco

Alternatively, cool down with Ice Cream & Cookie Co's modern Singaporean ice cream sandwiches. Reminisce the nostalgic days while enjoying non-traditional flavours of wholesome, all-natural premium ice cream.

Celebrating the nation's birthday with three new flavours, indulge with contemporary local favourites like Black Sesame Mochi, Strawberry Daifuku, and the refreshing Pear, Cucumber and Elderflower at just $12.90.

Made from scratch in Singapore, cookies are freshly baked in-house before being filled with the freshly churned ice cream.

Ice Cream & Cookie Co's national day flavours will be available online on Aug 9.

This article was first published in City Nomads.