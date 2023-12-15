Neil Gaiman's Good Omens returning for 3rd and final season

Good Omens is returning for a third and final season.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed David Tennant and Michael Sheen will be back as demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale for one last run of the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

In a press release, the streaming platform announced: "The forthcoming season will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out 'what happens next' to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel."

Neil is "so happy" to be getting to finish the story, which the duo "plotted in 1989 and 2006".

He said in a statement: "Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.

"Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World.

"Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

"Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Filming for the series is set to get underway soon in Scotland, while Neil remains executive producer, writer and showrunner.

Vernon Sanders — head of television, Amazon MGM Studios — commented: "Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made 'goodness' watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry's immense creativity.

"The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy."

And Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, added: "It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show.

"The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that began 35 years — and several millennia — ago."

ALSO READ: Neil Gaiman's Good Omens season 2 coming to Amazon next summer