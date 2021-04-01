Netflix introduces Korean cast for upcoming adaptation of Money Heist

Money Heist has garnered quite a following since the release of the first episode back in 2017. The Spanish crime drama also known as Le Casa De Papel has four seasons to its name and currently in the progress of releasing a fifth that will conclude the series overall.

Although fans will be left with a Salvador Dalí mask shaped hole in their hearts, Netflix has announced a South Korean adaptation to the show that may hopefully help fill that void.

Netflix recently revealed the line up of cast that will star in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. The series will feature Yoo Ji-tae (Healer, When My Love Blooms) as the Professor who is the mastermind of the whole operation. Park Hae Soo (Memories of Alhambra, Legend of the Sea) will be playing Berlin, the right-hand man of the Professor.

PHOTO: Netflix

The gang is also comprised of Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong (Vampire Prosecutor, Secret Door) as Moscow, Kim Ji-hoon (Flower of Evil, The Rich Son) as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju (Get It Beauty, Korea’s Next Top Model)as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu-ho (Dr. Romantic, The Outlaws) as Oslo.

PHOTO: Netflix

The Korean series will also be joined by Kim Yun-jin and Kim Sung-oh (Fight My Way, A Korean Odyssey) as the Task Force Team members, while Park Myung-hoon (Parasite, Crash Landing on You) and Lee Joo-been (Fid Me in Your Memory, The Tale of Nokdu) are expected to play the roles of the hostages.

PHOTO: Netflix

This is not South Korea’s first rodeo in adapting foreign shows and movies into one of their own. Suits, Entourage and 18 again, are just some of what they have recreated with their own cultural markers and artistry and they are worth watching to say the least.

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun (The Guest, Black) who is known as a giant in the fantasy crime genre, so we can expect great things to come our way with his leading. Helping him with writing the script would be Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary)

Netflix has revealed that the series will be set on the Korean peninsula and the show’s creator will breathe new life into the original storyline. Viewers may expect fresh material; with the 12 episodes that will be released.

The streaming service has yet to announce more information about the show which includes the date of the release.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.