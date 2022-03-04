Netflix launching first daily interactive quiz series Trivia Quest this April

Netflix is launching a new series, Trivia Quest on April 1 — and no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

Trivia Quest is Netflix’s latest foray into trivia ala Bandersnatch. This time, the platform will be launching one new episode every day throughout the month. Each episode features 24 questions across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography as players go on a mission to help the hero Willy rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world.

Of course, as a narrative series, different answers lead to different outcomes and the only way to find out what endings are out there, all you have to do is replay the quiz. At certain milestones, the kidnapped characters are released from Rocky’s dungeons, with exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favourites.

The series also complements and is an expansion of Netflix’s gaming initiative. Trivia Quest will be available on all supported devices, including smart TVs; streaming media players; game consoles; computer browsers; Android phones and tablets; and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches. A full list can be found right here.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.