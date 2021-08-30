Netflix The Old Guard Sequel with Charlize Theron gets new director

The Old Guard is getting a sequel and will see lead star Charlize Theron return as Andy. Victoria Mahoney, second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has been tapped to direct the sequel.

The first movie followed a group of immoral warriors who meet a new one of their kind even as repercussions from their centuries-old way of life catch up with them in the modern age.

It was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and became one of Netflix’s most popular original films to date. Whilst Prince-Bythewood isn’t directing the sequel to focus on her other projects, she will remain as a producer.

The sequel will reunite with the same cast from the 2020 film as KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are returning to reprise their roles.

“Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard,” said Mahoney.

“I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”

Netflix has yet to set a release date for the sequel.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.