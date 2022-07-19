Netflix releases kick-ass trailer to K-movie Carter ahead of August release

Netflix’s latest high-octane action movie Carter just released a trailer and it’s mixing Jason Bourne and Mission: Impossible with a healthy dose of Korean cool.

The Korean movie is set two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas. The outbreak has already devastated the US and North Korea and the titular agent has to risk his life while figuring out his own identity.

The trailer shows sequences ranging from intense physical combat, a chase through the countryside and daredevil airplane stunts. Most of which were performed by star Joo Won who plays the titular Agent Carter.

In the movie, Agent Carter wakes with no recollections of his past. His head is literally a bomb and there is a mysterious voice giving him orders for a special mission.

He needs to rescue the girl who is the sole antidote to the virus and stay ahead of the CIA and a North Korean coup.

Carter is directed by Jung Byung-Gil (The Villainess, Confessions of a Murder) and will hit the streamer on Aug 5, 2022.

ALSO READ: K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Heartwarming legal drama starring Park Eun-bin really is extraordinary

This article was first published in Geek Culture.