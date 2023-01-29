Netflix renews Noah Centineo spy-thriller The Recruit for season 2

Netflix has renewed The Recruit for a second season! Showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley made the announcement on Thursday via Tudum.

"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to "11" in Season Two," said Hawley.

The Recruit stars Noah Centineo as a young CIA lawyer named Owen whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to reveal the agency's secrets to the world unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen is quickly thrown into a dangerous (and sometimes ridiculous) world of high-power politics and players as he aims to complete his assignment and make his mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also star in the series.

"I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I'm looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all," said Centineo, who will also return as an executive producer.

No other details have been revealed about the upcoming second season, but season one is currently streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.