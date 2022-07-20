Netflix returns to Shadyside with more Fear Street movies reportedly in the works

For fans of the horror genre, more fear is always a treat. Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy dished out plenty of bloody thrills on Netflix last year, but the excitement isn’t dying down just yet.

The streamer is reportedly very deep into its development on more Fear Street movies, with author R.L. Stine addressing rumours about the return to Shadyside.

“I…hear rumours about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer,” he said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’”

Bloody Disgusting has confirmed that the hearsay is true, sharing that more details will come once the official information goes live.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 debuted in 2021, with Fear Street Part Two: 1978 released the following week and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 premiering the week after.

The hit Netflix films follow a group of teenagers as they set out to break a curse that’s been looming over their town for hundreds of years.

While the last entry took audiences back to where the story truly began, it seems there’s still plenty of material left to explore — a sentiment that Janiak herself also shares.

“One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras,” she explained. “You have the canon of our main mythology that’s built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there’s also room for everything else.”

A space and timeline where all slasher killers meet one another? Consider us sold.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.