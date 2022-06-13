Netflix reveals Castlevania: Nocturne spin-off starring Richter Belmont

If you are a fan of the Castlevania series of games as well as the Netflix adaptation, you would be happy to know that legendary vampire slayer Richter Belmont will soon get his time in the spotlight.

During the Netflix Geeked Week event, the Castlevania: Nocturne spinoff was officially revealed, giving us a glimpse of this particular Belmont.

Castlevania: Nocturne, which will take place after an extended period of time from the fourth season of Castlevania, will see Richter, a descendent of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, in action. Of course, he is equipped with the iconic Vampire Killer whip, so you know that those nightcrawlers are going to get it.

Richter is a key figure in the series' history, and is one of the more powerful vampire hunters in the family. He is an important figure in many of the games, which makes this spin-off a sensible move to draw in the fans.

Samuel Deats will be returning as the series director, together with executive producer Kevin Kolde, which should put fans' minds at ease.

Together with writer Clive Bradley, it is likely we can expect the same or even better quality when Castlevania: Nocturne debuts on Netflix in the future. The series is being produced by Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions.

Castlevania: Nocturne does not have a release date just yet, but we are sure Netflix will definitely be pushing this one hard.

