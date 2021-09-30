Netflix reveals its most successful shows of all time

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, gives us a rare under-the-hood look at the metrics and data revolving around the streaming service's subscriber numbers.

As part of his talk on Monday (Sept 27) at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, Sarandos stated that Netflix is "trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market".

Interesting tidbits of information were revealed, such as the period drama, Bridgerton, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy), which has gotten the most accounts watching (82 million) and boasting the most watch hours (625 million) for its first season.

This self-proclaimed increase in transparency also showed Extraction, executive produced by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame), to be the most-watched film on Netflix, with 99 million accounts having watched it.

Meanwhile, 2018's Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock was the film with 282 million watch hours, the highest on the list.

These numbers are gathered from the shows' first 28 days after release on Netflix, though not a single licensed show was featured on the charts.

These are important numbers for Netflix, as the streaming service has inked many multi-million dollar deals with Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Courtney Kemp, the Obamas, Kevin Hart, and more.

As such, these statistics are a way for Netflix to ascertain whether their deals have been successful or not.

Even though Sarandos said that "you have to look back on these things over many years", he did also state that the deal with Rhimes will be successful purely on Bridgerton's performance alone.

With regards to the strong performance of Stranger Things Season 3, Sarandos stated that it is "a franchise being born", and hinted at potential spin-offs in the future.

And when it comes to the recent sensation, the South Korean death game drama Squid Game, Sarandos stated that it is gearing up to be Netflix's biggest show should the viewership results hold. However, the numbers weren't revealed during his talk.

It looks like Netflix is thriving, and it will only keep growing and expanding as the streaming service acquires its first game development studio.

