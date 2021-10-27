Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop finally drops official trailer for live-action series

Our favourite space cowboys from Cowboy Bebop has just dropped a brand new full official trailer ahead of its November release, along with a new poster. Check it out!

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past.

As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price.

But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

The original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation.

Don't forget to catch John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir in Cowboy Bebop, landing on Netflix on Nov 19!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.