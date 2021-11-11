Netflix's live-action Yu Yu Hakusho to premiere December 2023

Netflix has confirmed the release date of its live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho.

Following the live-action Cowboy Bebop is going to be released on Nov 19, 2021, the streaming titan will be releasing yet another live-action adaptation of a classic manga and anime series.

The manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi was originally released in 1990, and the anime series was produced by Studio Pierrot in 1992.

Welcome to the spirit world.



Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, YU YU HAKUSHO - the live action series - arrives December 2023! pic.twitter.com/Wyu4RNiXo1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

The story is known for its creative battles and clash of individual powers, and also one of the best tournament arcs in the history of anime.

However, the series also had a very sudden pivot in tone and genre, going from a more slice-of-life ghost story where the protagonist helps ghosts and humans with their problems to an over-the-top adrenaline rush of a shounen battle manga.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how the Netflix live-action adaptation will handle both the idiosyncrasies and the high-octane action of the series come December 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.