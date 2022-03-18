Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series set for July debut

Just last year Resident Evil fans were treated to Resident Evil Village and a Resident Evil movie reboot. This time, Netflix will be streaming a live-action series on July 14. The eight episode series is produced by Constantin Film, which also produced the previous Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich.

The Netflix series stars Lance Reddick (Albert Wesker), Adeline Rudolph, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong and Paola Nuñe.

PHOTO: Twitter/lancereddick

Netflix's official synopsis of the series is as follows:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Details are scarce at the moment apart from the teaser poster shared by Netflix. We’ll have to wait for a teaser trailer before deciding if the series will live up to "the best of the Resident Evil DNA" as mentioned by Netflix.

PHOTO: Twitter/Netflix

This article was first published in Geek Culture.