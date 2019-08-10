Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub

13-year-old Li Yan, younger daughter of Faye Wong, was accused of visiting a nightclub.
PHOTO: Weibo
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Was Li Yan having a "13 going on 30" moment?

It was reported today (Oct 8) that some mature photos of the 13-year-old surfaced on social media, causing some outrage amongst netizens.

In one of the photos, Li Yan (also the younger daughter of Chinese diva Faye Wong) can be seen rocking a chic black jacket, a red inner tee, a choker, and serving looks to the camera. In another shot, she is posing with a friend and channelling some serious Tyra Banks fierceness with her jacket slightly off the shoulder.

However, the second photo was taken in a location that was dimly lit, apart from a pink neon light that seems to evoke the interior of a nightclub.

The photos which sparked netizens' outrage. PHOTO: Weibo

Due to Li Yan's rather mature look and the nightclub-esque setting, netizens accused the teenager of visiting a nightclub despite being underage.

However, Apple Daily Taiwan reported that commenters were quick to defend her and explain that this was a school party that was organised for charity to help Bhutan. They also clarified that alcohol wasn't served to any who were below 17.

Li Yan herself took to Instagram Stories to rebuke netizens and wrote: "A charity party organised by the school becomes a nightclub?"

Left: Why is there such a fuss over a school party? Right: A charity party by the school becomes a nightclub? PHOTO: Weibo

It was previously reported that Li Yan attends the prestigious College Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland, with school fees of up to about $400 — a day.

Founded in 1910, Beau Soleil is one of the most prestigious (and expensive) private boarding schools in Europe and welcomes students from more than 50 different nations.

Her high-SES education comes at a price as it costs 104,000 Swiss francs (S$145,000) a year, which works out to about S$12,000 monthly — well over what many of us earn in a month.

ALSO READ: Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school

And that's just for the boarding and tuition fees.

There are additional annual charges in the form of "additional expenses" and an "annual trip"; as well as a one-time charge for the application, uniform and a deposit. In total, these additional charges amount to 49,630 (S$68,486) Swiss francs.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Social media

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES