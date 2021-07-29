A new Dragon Age TV series is in 'active development' at Netflix

The folks over at Netflix are certainly taking video games seriously. Following the release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the streaming giant’s official move into the gaming space, we have one more new development to share.

A new Dragon Age TV series is supposedly in “active development” over at Netflix as well.

This follows a report from Giant Freakin Robot, which shares that BioWare’s roleplaying epic is next in line to get the Netflix treatment. While there is no official announcement just yet, the gears are reportedly already in motion.

While the news comes from a “trusted and proven” source, we have very little else to go off on. Would this new Dragon Age Netflix show be animated like Castlevania, or are we looking at a live-action adaptation?

There is a strong case for more exploration into the lore and universe of the Dragon Age games. With the fictional continent of Thedas full of history, conflict, and intrigue, it could shape up to be a gold mine of storytelling just like many of the games.

Let’s not forget the ever-dangerous Blight as well.

For now, it is safe to say that we should take the news with a pinch of salt. Until an official announcement comes via Netflix or BioWare, this Dragon Age series is but an interesting yet unrealised prospect. At least we still have Dragon Age Four to look forward to in the future.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.