Part of new K-drama starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho to be filmed in Singapore, casting calls now open

Upcoming Netflix K-drama Buy King, which stars South Korean actors Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, will be partially filmed in Singapore as revealed in posts by local casting agency Hello Group.

Set against the backdrop of a Korean chaebol family, the drama - formerly titled Viking - depicts the breakups and realignments within the conglomerate clan as they wage a succession war worth tens of billions of won.

Ji-hoon, 43, will take on the role of Han Tae-joon, who is ruthless in his pursuit of success and power. Pitting against him is his nephew Han Ji-yeol, played by 36-year-old Jun-ho, a third-generation chaebol heir who is a corporate risk analysis expert and a cold-blooded strategist.

Hello Group took to social media yesterday (April 20) to announce that they are looking for talents to be in an "exciting Korean drama series that will be filming in Singapore". With shoot dates between April 27 and May 6, they are seeking background extras to take on various roles.

They should be based in Singapore, possess a valid driver's licence and be in their late 20s to 40s.

In separate casting calls posted in February and March, Hello Group also sourced for adult and child actors of different ethnicities and age groups.

Buy King is set to premiere in 2027.

AsiaOne has contacted Hello Group for more details.

In 2022, actors Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-jun filmed some scenes for their Netflix K-drama Little Women in Singapore. Locations included a seafront condominium, Robinson Road and Stamford Road.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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