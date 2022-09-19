Kim Go-eun prepares us for Little Women’s Singapore storyline by sharing photo at Stamford Road

So far in the K-drama Little Women, we have only caught glimpses and mentions of our little red dot, but we may see the start of the Singapore storyline as early as the next episode on Sept 24.

South Korean actress Kim Go-eun shared a photo of herself on our shores yesterday (Sep 18), with the caption reading: "From episode six on, I heard it's gonna get real."

It appears that the photo was taken at the Singapore Management University's School of Accountancy at Stamford Road, with the Vanguard Building in the background.

While episode six, which aired last night, did not feature Singapore, it ended with a juicy preview of what's to come.

In it, *minor spoilers* In-ju (Go-eun) tells her younger sister In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun): "I have 70 billion won in Singapore. We should go to Singapore with In-hye."

In-hye is the youngest sister played by Park Ji-hu.

Little Women follows three sisters living in poverty who get involved with South Korea's richest and most influential family when In-ju obtains 70 billion won (S$71.4 million) through strange circumstances.

While we don't have all the details on what the Singapore arc will entail, the trailer for Little Women shows locations in Singapore including The Fullerton Hotel and One Shenton.

Go-eun and her co-star Wi Ha-jun also shot at a local seafront condo.

AsiaOne managed to catch a glimpse of the filming at Robinson Road in early July. A video of a scene where a truck crashes into two cars also went viral, with some netizens mistakenly believing that the stunt for Little Women was a real accident.

Little Women is available for streaming on Netflix, with new episodes airing on weekends.

