Video of truck crashing into 2 cars at CBD causes alarm, here's what actually happened

It's natural for one to panic after witnessing a road accident in broad daylight but in some circumstances, there is really no need to be alarmed.

Case in point, a 13-second crash video that was uploaded onto Facebook group Singapore Road Accident yesterday (July 4) where a lorry could be seen bulldozing down two cars at the junction of Robinson Road and McCallum Street in the Central Business District.

Upon seeing the Facebook post, many worried netizens expressed their concern in the comments section of the video which, at the time of writing, has garnered more than 85,000 views and over 130 comments.

One said that he hopes that "the people in the car are safe".

Others were discussing who was in the right and wrong.

However, some, especially K-drama fans, knew that this 'shocking accident' was actually part of a scene for Korean drama Little Woman, which stars South Korean actors Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun.

AsiaOne's entertainment team was at the filming site on the day (July 3) where Robinson Road and a few side roads were closed for filming from 7am to 4pm.

In response to the Facebook post of that 'accident', some netizens who were aware of the true context behind the video were upset that "fake news" was being spread.

This isn't the only scene the Little Women crew shot in Singapore. Last Friday (July 1), they also filmed in the compound of a seafront condominium.

