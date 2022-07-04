Train to Busan? Mob of fans sprint in Changi Airport to catch glimpse of K-pop boy band NCT 127

If you thought this video is part of a special never-before-seen footage from the popular 2016 South Korean film Train to Busan, you aren't the only one.

In a video shared by TikTok user @cassandraleedq on Friday (July 1), a horde of very excited people was seen dashing through Changi Airport Terminal 2. The clip racked up 54,000 likes and over 7,000 shares at the time of writing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cassandraleedq/video/7115744797041773825

In the clip, she could be heard laughing in disbelief as she attempted to get to her mother, who was caught on the other side of the stampede. Her mother looked shocked and lost.

According to the user, the mob was enthusiastic fans who had gone to the airport in hopes of catching even a glimpse of the popular South Korean boy band NCT 127, who flew to Singapore for a concert on Saturday.

Many of the fans in the video looked young with the majority being females.

In the caption, the user joked: "I thought I escaped train to Busan but nope. I just wanted to get to my mother."

She later added in the comments that while she was on the same flight as the K-pop stars, she was not actually there to greet them.

Netizens reacted to the bizarre video with their own witty comments.

One user joked that if a zombie apocalypse were to truly happen one day, he would surely die as his "blur self" would assume the people running towards him were merely fangirls chasing after their idols.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Another compared the scene to people running from the green East-West line to the red North-South line at Jurong East MRT station.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Some would have followed the crowd despite not knowing exactly what they were running from or to.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

While we aren't sure if the running fans eventually got to meet their idols, some were lucky enough to capture the members walking past them at the airport.

TikTok user @cassandraleedq also added in a comment: "Disclaimer: I have nothing against fandoms and idol groups. I was just shookedth. It's been so long since I've seen this sight."

Meanwhile, fans of other Korean stars trooped down to Robinson Road on Sunday in hopes to catch actors Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-jun filming their upcoming K-drama Little Women. Two had even taken a four-hour bus ride from Kuala Lumpur for a day trip.

