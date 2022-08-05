K-drama Little Women trailer: Spot Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-jun in these iconic Singapore locations

The wait is over; South Korean broadcaster tvN has released their first trailer for the upcoming K-drama Little Women and you can spot some famous Singapore landmarks in it.

The 30-second clip was uploaded to YouTube on Aug 3 and in the second half of the trailer, you'll see Kim Go-eun (Yumi's Cells, Goblin) and Wi Ha-jun (Squid Game, Bad and Crazy) on our little island.

The drama is about three sisters, Oh In-joo (Go-eun), In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty but get involved in a case that leads them to fight against the richest and most influential family in South Korea.

In the trailer, In-joo finds a bag containing 70 billion won (S$74 million) and you are presented with the question: "Will you keep it or will you give it back?"

In-kyung asks her sister if she's going to buy an apartment with the stolen money.

"Why do you keep saying it's stolen money? It's the money I received," In-joo replies. "Mum, dad, In-hye and you, I'm going to make you live without worrying about money."

The section with Singapore starts with a panoramic view of the Marina Bay skyline, featuring Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum.

Then you see shots of Choi Do-il (Ha-jun) pulling a suitcase with In-joo trailing behind him and they enter One Shenton, a mixed-use development condo in the Central Business District. The word 'Shenton' was digitally edited out from the signage in the clip.

The actual entrance to One Shenton.

Do-il is a consultant who graduated from a prestigious university in the UK.

Ha-jun described his character as "someone who is quite challenging to handle but is extremely intelligent" and also a "cold-blooded person who does not show any emotion", according to KDramaStars citing a Dazed Korea interview.

Following this, we see In-joo arriving at the Fullerton Hotel, one of Singapore's most iconic historic hotels.

It was announced in late June that the cast and crew of Little Women were coming to Singapore for a shoot.

On July 3, after waiting seven hours, AsiaOne caught a glimpse of Go-eun filming for the show on Robinson Road. We weren't the only ones there; among the many fans present were two from Kuala Lumpur who had travelled four hours to see Go-eun in the flesh.

At Robinson Road, we witnessed around 15 vehicles driving in tandem in rehearsal as well as a banged-up open-top container truck parked at the closed McCallum Street.

The highlight of the shoot was a truck crashing into two cars at a road junction. However, the footage was leaked and uploaded to the internet. While netizens were initially alarmed, others quickly pointed out that the 'accident' was from the filming of Little Women.

Based on what Go-eun is wearing at One Sheraton in the trailer here and what we saw her wearing during the shoot, the trailer footage may precede In-joo getting into a car crash.

Of course, these aren't the only locations Little Women shot at in Singapore. Ha-jun and Go-eun were also spotted filming at a seafront condo and we haven't seen the scenes from Robinson Road yet.

We can't wait!

Little Women starts airing in South Korea on Sept 3 and will be available for streaming on Netflix in Singapore.

