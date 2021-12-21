New Slam Dunk animated movie shoots for fall 2022 release

Slam Dunk, the classic basketball manga and anime series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue back in the 1990s, just got a new poster for its upcoming anime movie.

Viewers will get to feel the excitement and adrenaline rush of high school basketball and the red jerseys of Shohoku High again very soon.

This new movie, first announced earlier this year, will be written and directed by Takehiko Inoue himself.

This marks a 27-year gap between the last movie, released in 1995, and this upcoming one, which is aiming for a 2022 release. The single line on the new poster says, "Just because I didn't want to lose."

While information about the movie itself is scarce still, we can be sure that competitive spirit will feature heavily in it.

This movie is one that fans of the classic series will be looking forward to. Not only that, it can also introduce newer anime fans to a great series that defined the pacing and tone of modern sports anime.

Slam Dunk is aiming for a Fall 2022 release in Japan, but for those who can't wait, the 101 episodes of the original anime series are available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.