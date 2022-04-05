New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer promises exciting adventures and romances

Prepare to be amazed Trekkies. Paramount+ has shared a new trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The new series will bring in new adventures for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise.

Set before Star Trek: The Original Series aka pre-Kirk era, Strange New Worlds follows characters who were first introduced as background characters in the franchises' famed pilot episode 'The Cage'. Star Trek: Discovery later pushed these characters to the foreground and made Pike a central and popular character in the show's second season.

The trailer creates excitement for what looks like the best of both worlds for Trekkies and new viewers as it combines beloved characters from The Original Series and the awe-inspiring stories that made Discovery such a fan favourite. The trailer saw Pike — charming as usual — in tricky situations, Spock locking lips with a mysterious woman and journeys onto comets and dangerous planets.

The show's synopsis reads:

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the USS Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favourites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy."

Returning to Strange New Worlds alongside Mount are Rebecca Romijn as Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura. Babs Olusanmokun returns from The Original Series as Dr. M'Benga and new faces Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Bruce Horak join the cast as La'an Noonien-Singh, Lt. Erica Ortegas and Hemmer respectively.

The official Star Trek Twitter account finally released all character shorts so fans can head over to check out who each character is and what their journey in Strange New Worlds consists of.

Although the series has yet to air, a second season has already been renewed with Paul Wesley announced to play Kirk. Strange New Worlds is helmed by showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Alonso Myers. The series is set to premiere on May 5, 2022 on Paramount+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.