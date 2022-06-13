New Tekken: Bloodline clips provide updated look at upcoming Netflix anime

For those that were not already aware, there is a Tekken anime in the works over at Netflix, and during the ongoing Geeked Week event, the streaming platforms revealed even more new clips for Tekken: Bloodline, together with a message from series creator Katsuhiro Harada.

First announced back in March with a short trailer and poster, Tekken: Bloodline will follow Jin Kazama through his early years. Seeking revenge for the death of his mother, we will follow his journey and it is likely to be filled with plenty of action and drama.

Harada said that fans and newcomers alike will learn more about “Jun Kazama’s story, who is Jin Kazama’s Mother, and what it was like for the two of them living in Yakushima.” The series is also drawing from a previously established canon that was only written in text.

The likes of Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, Leroy Smith, King, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, and Ogre will also be appearing in Tekken: Bloodline on Netflix.

Tekken: Bloodline is scheduled to come out some time later this year, and you can check out the official synopsis below:

‘Power is everything.’ Jin Kazama learned the family self-defence arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever.

Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.