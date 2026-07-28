Nicholas Tse cries performing at concert days after dad Patrick Tse died: 'Goodbye won't be forever'

Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse went back to work just a week after his father’s funeral.

The 45-year-old is the son of veteran actor Patrick Tse, who died on July 16 aged 89.

His death was announced on July 20 by Nicholas and his 43-year-old actress-model sister Jennifer and Patrick, also known by his nickname Sei Gor (Fourth Brother in Cantonese), was cremated that day. A simple ceremony was reportedly held at the hospital privately, in accordance with his wishes to be lowkey.

Nicholas, who had been preparing for his Evolution Nic Live tour concerts in China, had reportedly rushed back to Hong Kong to handle the funeral arrangements.

Subsequently, instead of cancelling or postponing his July 25 concert in Qingdao, Nicholas flew back to mainland China to prepare for the show.

While performing his song Thank You For Your Love 1999, Nicholas teared up as he sang the lyrics "Say goodbye, but don't say forever, goodbye won't be forever".

The dam broke when he performed Playground (2000), and videos on Xiaohongshu showed him wiping away his tears.

On July 26, Nicholas took to Instagram to share a clip from the Qingdao concert, adding a quote from Patrick — which he had mentioned in his tribute post — on the screen: "The show must go on."

Nicholas' next stops in August will be in Shenyang and Taiyuan.

The tour is expected to wrap up in November at Wenzhou.

In his Weibo post announcing Patrick's death, Nicholas had also included a short tribute.

"He (Patrick) devoted his life to showbiz, in hopes of bringing joy to the audience. When I was a child, I saw him having down moments. Despite that, he insisted on appearing at his best on the screen," Nicholas said.

"He used to say, 'The show must go on.' Therefore, if you think of Fourth Brother and my father, please don't cry or be too sad."

Legal statement

On July 23, Nicholas released a statement through his management agency Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG) in response to ongoing information about Patrick.

The statement reads: "We discovered that some individuals on the internet, without knowing the true circumstances, have fabricated information about Patrick Tse's 'cause of death' and 'distribution of inheritance', and have publicly released false and malicious information, spreading rumours and causing a large number of netizens to misunderstand as well as spread false, insulting and slanderous comments about Nicholas.

"The deceased is gone, and his reputation, privacy and dignity as a person should be protected by the law and accorded the basic respect by the public."

They request that those who had made false statements maliciously harming Patrick's reputation to stop and delete their statements immediately, and Nicholas as well as EEG reserve the right to pursue legal action.