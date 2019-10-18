Nicholas Tse has not spoken to sister for a year; rumour of rift after she became single mum

When Jennifer Tse announced in June that she is now a mother, there was talk that her brother Nicholas Tse refused to talk to her.

It seemed that he was upset that the model-actress had chosen to be a single mother, and that he was concerned that she had dented her chances of finding another man.

She was said to have rejected his demand to marry the man who fathered the child.

Now, it can be confirmed that the siblings have not spoken to each other for a long time, reported the on.cc portal.

Asked by the media over reports that Jennifer Tse, 37, is returning to Hong Kong, Nicholas Tse, 39, said: "I actually haven't spoken to her in a year.

"I'm not sure exactly when she will be returning to Hong Kong, and I may not be in town (to meet her)."

Reporters had wanted to know if he would cook for her since he has gained a name for hosting a cooking show too.

Looking back on past events, he revealed that, like many other people, he had learnt of her giving birth "only from the newspapers".