Nicholas Tse photographed with son Lucas, 16, after nearly a decade

While some celebs bask in the limelight, others are more private about their personal lives.

Just take Nicholas Tse for example.

The 42-year-old Hong Kong actor-singer is in a long-term relationship with actress Faye Wong, 53, and updates about them are so infrequent that fans will take any crumbs they can get — was that Faye in the reflection of his ski goggles?

He's also been secretive about his children — sons Lucas, 16, and Quintus, 13 — with former wife, actress Cecilia Cheung.

So when a Xiaohongshu user shared last Saturday (July 15) that they had run into Nicholas in Melbourne, netizens asked: "Is the boy behind him his son?"

In the video accompanying the post, Nicholas can be seen shopping at what netizens claim was a cigar shop, with a teenage boy — whom they concluded was Lucas — behind him.

Nicholas and Lucas have not been spotted together since the latter was a child, leading to speculations about their relationship.

A user wrote: "I saw a comment on another post that they were photographed together only twice in 10 years and that they are not even like casual friends.

[[nid:638747]]

"I found that strange, since when did the relationship between father and son need to be verified by the number of photos?"

"I think this is the first time I've seen Nicholas and his kid together," wrote a netizen on Weibo.

In response, another wrote: "A passer-by once said that Nicholas persuaded them to delete a photo of him and his son in Hong Kong. Last year, someone also ran into him while he was celebrating his younger son's birthday."

They posited that the new photos could have emerged as the father and son had just landed abroad and Nicholas could have "relaxed his vigilance" and not expected to "be photographed immediately".

Fans also ran into the pair crossing a street, with one sharing that Lucas is "still very handsome".

Others agreed, pointing to Lucas' "natural good looks".

"He looks very similar to his dad, I feel like I really watched him grow up," wrote a netizen.

[[nid:619488]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.