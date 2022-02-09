Nick Cannon, whose girlfriend is expecting his eighth child, gifted a condom vending machine

Nick Cannon has been sent his own condom vending machine.

The Masked Singer presenter - who is father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, four-year-old son Golden, 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion - confirmed last week he is expecting another baby with model Bre Tiesi, just a month after his and Alyssa Scott's five-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer.

And now, in a nod to the 41-year-old star's fertility, Nick has received an early Valentine's Day gift designed to stop him from conceiving any more children.

Sharing a photo of the machine, which was decorated with a big red bow and fully stocked with Magnum condoms, he wrote on Instagram: "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift! Vending Machine full of Magnums."

Nick revealed in October he was "getting [his] celibacy on" in a recommendation from his therapist.

He said: "I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on.

"I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect. I love all my kids.

"I'm celibate right now. I'm trying to go - I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022. I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

He clarified last week that he didn't break his vow of celibacy as he only began the "journey" after finding out about Bre's pregnancy.

He said: My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this."

He confirmed he is no longer celibate but "almost made it to New Year" without having sex.