Nick Teo and Hong Ling go on 'double date' in Australia with Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan who are now based Down Under

SYDNEY — Local celebrity couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling met up with another dating pair, Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan, while on a road trip in Australia.

Hong, who turned 29 on Wednesday (Aug 16), posted on Instagram a photo of the four actors at the Blue Mountains in Sydney.

"Double date be like....We all wake up at around 3 to 4am SG time today for an 'easy' hike," she wrote on Tuesday. "Did we even wake up so early in Singapore?"

Goh, 29, commented that he usually sleeps around 3 to 4am in Singapore, while Wan, 27, said her legs were "dead" after the hike.

Goh and Wan — who played a couple in the Channel 8 drama series Strike Gold (2023) — began their relationship in March and moved to Sydney in July to seek out new experiences and a slower pace of life.

Teo, 34, proposed to Hong in August 2022 on her birthday, but did not throw any special celebration for her this year as she insisted she did not want one.

"Happy birthday to the very important woman in my life," he wrote on Instagram with a video post of them eating and chatting around a fire.

"I actually prepared a thank-you speech for you during Star Awards. Sadly, both of us didn't manage to get up on stage. Next year, I will see you up on the stage."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lS7MSmvvED4[/embed]

At Mediacorp's annual television awards ceremony in April, Teo was nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, while Hong was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the family drama Your World In Mine (2022) as well as Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

Teo wrote: "I want to thank you for being in my life. You were there at my lowest and (have) seen the worst of me, but you stayed by my side throughout."

Quoting a line from Taiwanese singer WeiBird's hit song Red Scarf (2021), the actor added: "Because of you, I am not afraid to turn my back on fate. Thank you for loving me. Happy birthday."

