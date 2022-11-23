Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is 'ready for the world to hate us again' with new album

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is "ready for the world to hate us again".

The singer has joked about the way his band – who released new album Get Rollin last week – have been mocked by some music lovers over the years, and he admitted it's something the band laughs about "all the time".

He told Audacy: "You know, we joke about it all the time. I'm like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.'

"(Guitarist) Ryan [Peake] says all the time, 'I think there's been a softening.'"

The band are glad people have been enjoying the new album – their 10th to date – even if Ryan has noticed so many people thinking the heavier tracks make it "a bit out of character when it's really not".

Chad added: "It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys.

"It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your Photograph, you're gonna get your Far Away, but you're also gonna get your Side of a Bullet."

When it comes to misconceptions, Chad also had to set the record straight recently as he revealed people have been mispronouncing his surname for years.

He explained: "It's Kroo-ger, don't trust the internet.

"If I just stop and go, 'Actually, it's Kroo-ger,' I'm gonna look like such a d***. So I'm just like whatever, I don't care."

However, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell once corrected an interviewer's pronunciation of Chad's name.

Chad recalled: "I sort of looked over at Jerry, and he goes, 'It's your name, dude, that is your last name. Tell that dude across there how to say it properly so that he stops saying it wrong into that microphone and misinforming people. That is your last name, brother.'

"And I was like, 'Wow you really care about this s***!'"

ALSO READ: Blink-182 reuniting for world tour