Nicolas Cage reveals potential Face/Off 2 plot

In 2019, Paramount teased that a Face/Off movie was in the works. And whilst it was later revealed two years after that the movie would be a direct sequel, not a reboot, actor Nicolas Cage didn't step up to express interest in the sequel till 2022.

Now, after yet another long year of silence, we finally have an idea of what the plot for Face/Off2 may be, all thanks to Cage.

In an interview with Collider, the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor offered updates on the Face/Off sequel progress, including initial discussion and the likelihood of it happening under director Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong). The actor also shared the movie's potential plot which centre around the children of co-star John Travolta and Cage's characters.

"I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex.

"I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know," said Cage.

The original 1997 action movie starring Travolta and Cage sees FBI agent Sean Archer go under the knife and take on the face of homicidal sociopath Castor Troy to stop a terrorist attack from happening.

Things go awry when Troy wakes up earlier than expected and takes on the face of Agent Archer, walking away free and stealing the life of the agent.

Following its premiere, the film was a success at the box office as well as critically. The film gained an even stronger cult following after its home release, and is seen by many as one of John Woo's best films. Face/Off was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing.

Though it may take some time for fans to catch the sequel to this beloved action classic, fans can look forward to seeing Cage back on the big screen in The Old Way.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.