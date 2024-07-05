Nine Naphat confirms break-up with Baifern Pimchanok, 1 week after asking for time to 'resolve the problem'

Thai celebrity couple 'Nine' Naphat Siangsomboon and 'Baifern' Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul have broken up after all.

Nine, 28, confirmed the news in a press conference yesterday (July 4), only one week after making a statement on Instagram asking for time to "resolve the problem".

He announced that they have ended the relationship and were "taking a step back to being friends".

Nine added that the break-up was due to his inability to "balance relationships well", which some have taken to confirm that there was animosity between his mother and Baifern, 31.

Netizens previously speculated Nine's mother, actress Pimpaka Siangsomboon, had been the reason for a potential break-up, after the couple had gone to Switzerland together in May.

They noticed that Pimpaka, 54, had unfollowed Baifern on social media and posted that she was "so lonely" while Nine and Baifern were travelling.

However, Pimpaka threatened to sue publications linking her to the breakup, and shared on Facebook: "Stay calm. No need to prove anything to anyone, and no need to tell your story anymore. Those untrue rumours, just let it go."

Nine also said in his previous statement that the rumours had "badly impacted" both Pimpaka and Baifern's family.

During the press conference, Nine praised Baifern for being "lovely" and "always prioritising others' feelings over her own".

He added: "We are not angry and don't hate each other, we only have good intentions towards each other."

Nine also shared there was no third party and he does not "regret anything that happened".

"She is the best woman in my heart," he said about Baifern.

Nine and Baifern got together in 2022 and have starred together in several projects over the years, including the movie Friend Zone (2019) and drama Sroi Sabunnga: A Tale of Ylang Ylang (2022).

⁃“Baifern is lovely, greateful to her family, always priorities other’s feelings rather than… pic.twitter.com/CIaPKtMNxC — Maileen (@Maileen_T) July 4, 2024

