No chicken never mind: Jacelyn Tay delighted with SIA's service recovery

Some mistakes end up being hidden blessings.

Former actress Jacelyn Tay took to Instagram yesterday (May 29) to share an incident that happened on her Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

"I ordered a special chicken meal for dinner but it didn't arrive… some cock-up," wrote the 48-year-old in the caption of her post.

She said that SIA apologised and gave her a $150 voucher for any onboard purchases afterwards: "Now I am happy that the chicken never arrived. Good service recovery I must say."

Jacelyn added that other than the chicken, her flight experience was "perfect". From the videos and photos she posted on the flight, it appeared that she took a business class flight.

"I love the crew. Now I appreciate them even more as it is a tough job serving us with the frequent turbulence. I was scared when in the lavatory and the plane went a little shaky. No joke, salute to them," she said.

"SIA is always my preferred airline for travel, anytime, anywhere. As a Singaporan, do support our own brand so that we fly high!"

SIA made headlines recently after severe turbulence on a London to Singapore flight left one dead and 30 passengers injured.

In a Facebook post on May 21, SIA said flight SQ321 made an emergency landing in Bangkok at 3.45pm.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on the Boeing 777-300ER.

Due to the new protocols implemented after the SQ321 incident, in-flight meal services will be suspended when the seat-belt sign lights up on a Singapore Airlines plane.

A report published today wrote meal timings on SIA flights have been affected and cabin crew who spoke on condition of anonymity said pausing all service when the seat-belt sign comes on may mean working under time pressure, particularly on shorter regional flights.

"We're stressed and fatigued, but at the moment there's nothing we can do except continue to navigate our work under the given circumstances," one flight attendant said.

When asked if passengers will be compensated in the event that meal service is severely disrupted and how long the measures are likely to be in place, a spokesperson said: "SIA will continue to review and adjust our in-flight procedures, as necessary."

