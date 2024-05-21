1 dead, 30 injured after severe turbulence on London-Singapore SIA flight

A passenger on board a Singapore Airlines flight died after the plane encountered severe turbulence en-route from London to Singapore.

Thirty passengers were injured, according to Thai media reports.

In a Facebook post on May 21, SIA said the aircraft, SQ321, made an emergency landing in Bangkok at 3.45pm.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on the Boeing 777-300ER.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the post read.

The national carrier added: "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the incident.

He added that the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, as well as Changi Airport officials and SIA staff are providing support to the affected passengers and their families.

According to a CNBC report, the Aviation Safety Network has recorded seven incidents for Singapore Airlines, last logging fatalities for a flight in October 2000.

The flight SQ006, bound for Los Angeles, crashed into construction equipment on a closed runway during takeoff at Taoyuan International Airport — after the pilots took the wrong turn amid stormy weather.

The plane crashed back to ground and broke into pieces, killing 83 of the 179 on board, reported The Straits Times in a 2016 article.

This is a developing story.

