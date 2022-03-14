No joke: Li Nanxing still uses Nokia 3310

Whether it's catching a Netflix drama during your commute home, watching a Blackpink music video on YouTube, or just catching up with loved ones over WhatsApp, it's obvious that we rely too much on our smartphones.

But despite the convenience it brings us, it seems Li Nanxing prefers his gadgets to be old school.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, it was revealed that the local TV Ah Ge's favourite handphone even till now is the very rustic Nokia 3310.

Since the model cannot support apps such as Whatsapp or Telegram, Nanxing's manager told the reporter: "That's why when we want to contact him, we have to call his mobile phone directly, and sometimes we can't find him."

To ease communication within the workplace, his colleagues convinced the 57-year-old to use a smartphone. However, even after experiencing what it is like, he still very much prefers his Nokia phone.

To break it down for you younglings, the Nokia 3310 was first launched in 2000 and was the first handphone for many folks. However, the brand practically became obsolete by 2013.

It was revived a few years later and the revamped Nokia 3310 was launched in 2017; it remained pretty much the same as its predecessor except with a colour screen, an enhanced adaptation of the well-loved Snake game and a 2mp camera.

Lianhe Zaobao had interviewed some local celebrities to find out whether they have kept their phone number unchanged for 20 years and if so, who they would hope to hear from.

This comes after Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announced last week that she has married her old flame, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup. The pair reconnected after Jun-yup dialled Barbie's phone number from over 20 years ago and got her on the line.

Nanxing's manager said he's changed his phone number and there's probably no old friend that he would like to hear from.

She explained: "Nanxing mentioned before, when he needed to borrow money from someone, he called 1,000 people and couldn't get anyone. So humans are very practical."

