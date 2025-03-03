'We are no longer just best friends': 5566's Tony Sun marries singer girlfriend

After six years together, Taiwanese singer-actor Tony Sun and his singer girlfriend Ariel Sha are married.

The good news was announced by the 47-year-old member of pop group 5566 in his Facebook post today (March 3), where he wrote: "From this day on, we are no longer just best friends.

"In the past, we had romantic love and friendship between us. But now, we have added family ties and responsibilities. One day in 2025, we woke up in the morning and as we flipped through the calendar, our eyes locked in on March 3.

"This date is simple and cute; it looks like two hands gesturing 'okay', symbolising that whatever difficulties we encounter, whether we're having a good or bad day, everything will be okay! So we decided to register our marriage on this day."

Tony, who was once divorced, and Ariel, 36, were first speculated to be dating in 2019 after reports emerged that the both of them got close while she was a frequent guest on his variety show The Hunger Games. They denied their relationship then, insisting they were just "good friends".

Later, after new reports emerged of them holding hands while walking their dog together, Ariel told reporters in an interview that they were "doing very well".

In Tony's latest post, he added that in the future, they would be able to overcome everything together with each other and the company of their dog Nini.

He also shared that Nini made their home complete and because of their furkid, he and Ariel learnt to be more responsible and patient, cherishing their time spent together.

Tony ended his post with: "From this moment on, we will work hard to spend the rest of our lives together. Lastly, we sincerely thank everyone who has always cared about us. May your days be smooth-sailing and filled with happiness."

[[nid:715233]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.