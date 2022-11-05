'No money so this shall suffice': Fans loiter outside National Stadium to hear JJ Lin sing

No money to watch JJ Lin's concert? No problem, according to some of these fans.

While some were lucky enough to score seats to hear him live at the National Stadium on Friday (Nov 4), those who weren't found a way to see (or hear) their idol from outside the venue.

The homegrown singer is back in Singapore to perform for two nights at the National Stadium on Friday and Saturday. His last live performance here was in October 2021, at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Some TikTok videos surfaced on the platform showing some of them loitering outside the gates as JJ Lin was rehearsing on Thursday night.

"No $ for tickets so this shall suffice," wrote user Caipng88.

https://www.tiktok.com/@caipng88/video/7162011411604851969?_r=1&_t=8X50JFsO2Mb&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162011411604851969

Enjoying JJ Lin's vocals seemed to do the trick for her, as she wrote that it "made [her] night."

Another user, XClariecaciateo also employed the same trick and was able to get snippets of JJ Lin crooning while playing the piano, as well as him performing with his dancers.

She was also 'camping' outside the National Stadium.

https://www.tiktok.com/@xclarieacaciateo/video/7161772094383082754?_r=1&_t=8X50F9P1qrp&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=716177209438308

Over in the comments, some netizens were curious how these fans were able to see the concert without tickets.

"You can stand at the gate and put your phone there to see," one explained.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Another netizen said they also managed to "hear a few songs" while running in the vicinity.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

While others were gushing over JJ Lin's live vocals, one netizen had a more practical concern.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time that Singaporeans have tried to get sneak peaks of ticketed events without paying.

Just last month, some 'broke' F1 race fans also found a hack to catch the races live — by sneaking their phones through the gaps in the gates.

"Point of view - no money to go for F1," TikTok user Iamsabrinasim said in her 20-second TikTok video, while lamenting she was "fomo".

Unfortunately, she was shooed away by security guards shortly after.

ALSO READ: Not too close, but close enough: JJ Lin wows a sell-out crowd in his first Singapore concert in 2 years

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.