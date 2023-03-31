'No problem lending money to friends for a good reason': Mark Lee gives 'unconditional' support to Marcus Chin, whose daughter is ill

Money can make or break a friendship, but good old friends do not let it come between them.

On March 30, AsiaOne spoke to veteran radio hosts and comedians Mark Lee and Marcus Chin at the Star Awards 2023 Gala Dinner, where they won the Best Radio Programme third time in a row.

The two, as well as Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu host Love 972's morning show The Breakfast Quartet.

Recently, 69-year-old Marcus shared on TikTok that his daughter Elise suffers from epilepsy. The 12-year-old, who lives in Johor Bahru with her mother and two younger sisters, was hospitalised for 10 days earlier this year and again for six days this month.

Elise has to take two kinds of medicine a day and go to the hospital for follow-up visits every three weeks. Her appetite is affected and though previously described as "gentle", she has become more irritable.

When AsiaOne asked Mark, 54, if he has shared any advice with Marcus, he replied: "He is my friend and co-worker, of course I support him unconditionally in all areas, be it emotional, scheduling or even financial.

"As a father, I know his pain too. He probably felt the same way I did ."

Mark had felt pain at his younger daughter's condition too. Calynn, nine, was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis (a kidney condition) after an immune reaction to a virus she contracted in 2018.

Marcus, who looked like he was holding back tears, then deadpanned seemingly to lighten the mood: "Elise was hospitalised for over 10 days, so the medical expenses are huge. I need to ask for an advance of 200,000 ringgit (S$60,160) from King Kong."

King Kong Media Production manages Marcus and is owned by Mark.

True to their chemistry, Mark replied without missing a beat: "No problem, Malaysian ringgit right?"

Mark then replied solemnly: "I have no problem lending money to friends when it's for a good reason. It's a must to help when it concerns a life, a young life."

Mark also expressed faith that good energy can improve Elise's medical condition, and encouraged Marcus that Elise will recover quickly as long as he stays optimistic.

Star Awards 2023 will be livestreamed on April 9 where awards including Best Actor, Best Actress and the much anticipated Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes will be presented.

ALSO READ: 'I shed tears on the balcony': Mark Lee stays strong but secretly cries over younger daughter's illness late at night

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.