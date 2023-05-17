No rice, no noodles: Hossan Leong rants about $8 fish soup

Food prices in Singapore are rising and even celebrities are feeling the pinch.

On Tuesday (May 17), veteran comedian and actor Hossan Leong shared a photo of fish soup at a coffee shop that cost him $8.

"I'm in some kopitiam in Kallang. Not posh, not even air-conditioned. This is $8, no rice, no noodles. C'mon guys," the 53-year-old wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that the soup only had four slices of fish as well as bitter gourd.

While some suggested that the hawker could've used a more expensive type of fish like grouper, others offered their take on why the meal cost that much.

"The [increase in] rentals is killing our daily life. It inflates [the price of] everything," one user commented.

Another person joked: "Golden slices of fish, of course expensive lah."

And when one netizen said that the same dish cost $10 where she lived, Hossan replied: "Oh gosh it's ridiculous."

Some shared more wallet-friendly options at other places, with one saying there's a stall selling fish soup starting from $4.30.

Others told Hossan to take it easy: “Just don’t eat there next time, nothing much.”

When contacted by AsiaOne, Hossan declined to name the stall and said he was making a point on how "$8 for four slices of fish and extra bitter gourd is a bit too much".

