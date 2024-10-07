'Let's not act like hillbillies': Super Junior members gush over taking private jet and in-flight slippers

Despite travelling around the world as K-pop superstars in their two-decade career, members of South Korean idol group Super Junior still gushed over the luxury treatment they received while aboard a plane recently.

Kyuhyun released a YouTube video on Oct 4 of his experience on a private jet with his members when they travelled to Hong Kong for their Super Show Spin-Off: Halftime Asia Tour in early September. He explained that all flights to Hong Kong were cancelled due to Super Typhoon Yagi, so they had to take the luxe transport.

The video began with the 36-year-old gathering with his members — Siwon, Donghae, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Yesung, Shindong and Ryeowook — at the door of the jet, with a member asking if they were going to take photos with it.

"Let's not act like hillbillies," Kyuhyun said.

They boarded the flight after a round of photo-taking and snapped more pics while they were in the cabin.

At one point, Kyuhyun joked: "Is this your first time on a private jet, Yesung? You're being embarrassing. It's not like you haven't been on a private jet before."

When he continued to tease the members about making a fuss, one of them told him: "Turn off your camera then. You turned it on to film a vlog of you on a private jet."

Later, when the flight attendant distributed plush slippers to them, everyone got excited.

"Guys, they gave us slippers! It's amazing!" Kyuhyun laughingly said to the camera, wearing the slippers on his hands to show it off.

A member, who sounded like Shindong, said to him from behind the camera: "Don't wear them, just take them with you."

That's not all; as Kyuhyun took a selfie with Donghae, Eunhyuk and Ryeowook showing off the slippers, one of them reminded the rest "not to act like hillbillies".

"Come on, this is kind of embarrassing. Act naturally," Eunhyuk joked, acting cool.

Kyuhyun played along, adding: "We're Super Junior."

After the flight had taken off, Donghae, who was sitting opposite Kyuhyun, realised that his seat could be adjusted to different positions.

That got Donghae, Eunhyuk and Ryeowook moving their seats to see how far they could go.

"The seats will be all broken when we get off," Donghae laughed.

They also had in-flight meals, which consisted of bibimbap (mixed rice with vegetables), yukgaejang (spicy beef and vegetable soup) and gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) for Donghae and Kyuhyun, and burger and gimbap for Eunhyuk and Ryeowook.

While the yukgaejang was too spicy for Kyuhyun, he enjoyed the gimbap, which was a keto version, to his surprise.

"It's good!" he gushed between mouthfuls.

