'I'm not brave enough to have a child': Dai Xiangyu on managing long-distance relationship with wife

How much endurance does it take for a long-distance relationship to work?

Despite being married, Chinese actor Dai Xiangyu, previously known as Dai Yangtian when he was a Mediacorp actor, only sees his wife about twice a year.

The 38-year-old visited Singapore recently to promote his new drama Sisterhood, which is a Chinese remake of the legendary local drama Samsui Women (1986).

Speaking at an interview with 8World, Xiangyu, who married Chinese actress Chen Zihan in 2016, said that it is hard for them to meet each other, even to celebrate their wedding anniversary, which falls on May 19. The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary this year.

He said: "Does meeting each other for a short while counts as celebration? It is difficult for us to meet normally because both of us are working in various places.

"It is actually very difficult for us to see each other even twice a year. This time, both of us set our work aside and found the closest city to meet."

Xiangyu added that as compared to being inseparable in the beginning, his relationship with Zihan, 45, had sublimated into kinship and that is a necessary process in marriage.

When asked about whether the couple will be having children, Xiangyu said that his wife is the braver person in the relationship.

"I am not a brave person, and not brave enough to have a child. My wife is more courageous, but this is not something that can just 'happen' even if she is brave," he said.

He added: "My wife has very good endurance, when faced with more challenging situations in life, she will ask for my opinion and find solutions with my train of thought."

Companionship is the answer to everlasting relationships and Xiangyu certainly does it.

Zihan plays antagonist Concubine Qing in the new Chinese costume drama The Longest Promise, which is currently airing in China and worldwide.

On July 5, she posted a video on her Weibo profile, which shows her preparing and resting in between takes while she filmed the drama in China between March and August 2021.

Xiangyu was present at the set. He held hands and chatted with her while she rested. At one point, he put his arms around her and squeezed her shoulders, seemingly to give her encouragement. In return, Zihan looped arms with him.

He also commented on her post later with: "You will always be a happy little treasure with me."

Sisterhood is streaming on iQiyi and The Longest Promise is available on Netflix.

