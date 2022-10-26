It’s not domestic violence, it’s ‘fighting back’: Wilson Lam responds to allegations he was violent to ex-wife

Wilson Lam has taken to Weibo to clarify allegations that his ex-wife Jasmine left him due to domestic violence.

On Monday (Oct 24), the former TVB actor posted a “solemn response” to an interview his ex-wife gave recently.

“The term domestic violence was used incorrectly, it should be ‘fighting back’,” Wilson, 62, wrote.

The allegation, which was mentioned in an Oriental Daily article published on Oct 23, was something that British-Chinese stylist Jasmine also refused to respond to.

However, she did claim he neglected their daughter Denice, who would go on to win Miss Hong Kong 2022.

Denice, 27, was born to Wilson and Jasmine in 1994, and raised by her mother in the UK when the couple split after being married for a year.

Jasmine claimed that she and Wilson had discussed co-parenting their daughter when Denice was eight and Jasmine’s own father, who was helping take care of her, died.

According to Jasmine, Wilson had initially responded positively and they had agreed to discuss matters further in a few days’ time, but Jasmine could not subsequently get hold of her ex-husband.

To that point, Wilson clarified that he wasn’t making an empty promise but that his “financial situation was really bad”.

In her interview, Jasmine also discussed the difficulties she faced as a single mother raising Denice.

“Because I had to raise Denice by myself, there were a lot of material things that I really couldn’t give her,” she said. “I took her to play tennis, let her learn the violin, and at the same time, I took her abroad on holidays within my ability.”

However, according to her, Denice had encountered the children of wealthy parents in middle school and asked: “Why do we live in such a small place? Why do people's parents have cars?”

At age 13, Denice made the decision to live independently. Jasmine reiterated that her daughter had made the decision on her own and was not forced to move out.

While her relationship with her daughter is good, Jasmine said about Wilson: “He has been erased from my mind.”

Denice and Wilson reconnected in 2010 after 15 years of no contact through social media.

