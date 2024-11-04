'Not every relationship is meant to last': Maxi Lim introspective after congratulating ex-wife on new pregnancy

"One of the hardest lessons we will face in life is learning to let go and accept when a person's part in our story is over."

That's how local actor Maxi Lim started a pensive Threads post on Saturday (Nov 2), shortly after congratulating his ex-wife who shared the news that she is pregnant again.

In the wee hours of the morning, Maxi wrote on Threads about the nature of relationships: "Some people come into our lives to wake us up. Others enter our lives as a gift to help us through a difficult time.

"And there are some that are simply meant to bring us an adventure. And some to teach us a lesson. Not every connection is meant to evolve into a relationship, no matter how much you think you want it to, and not every relationship is meant to last."

He continued in a second post that some people were only "meant to occupy a chapter" of a person's life.

"It doesn't mean it wasn't an impactful chapter, but a chapter nonetheless," he added.

"Letting go of that person doesn't mean we were not meant to know them or love them; it just means we let go of trying to force or orchestrate another outcome."

With that, he wrote, one's "journey continues, find peace with this truth".

Maxi, 37, was previously married to local influencer Lizy Teo, who's in her 20s, but announced earlier this year that they were divorced after three years of marriage. They share a son Reign, four, together and Lizy announced on Nov 1 that she's pregnant again.

Lizy took to Instagram to write: "This year has brought so much growth, and I'm excited (and a little nervous!) to share that I'm expecting!

"This new chapter means a lot to me, and I'm so grateful for everyone who's been part of my journey."

Her photos had her showing off her small baby bump accompanied by her new partner, whose identity (and face) was not revealed.

Maxi previously told AsiaOne that they were on amicable terms and co-parenting Reign, and he wished Lizy congratulations in the comments.

Lizy posted footage from her baby gender reveal party on Nov 3, sharing that she is having twin boys.

